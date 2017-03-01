SAN ANTONIO’S GREGG POPOVICH NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE COACH OF THE MONTH

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 1, 2017) – San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has been named the NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in February. Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstr earned the recognition for the month in the Eastern Conference.



Popovich guided San Antonio to an 8-2 record in the month of February, best in the Western Conference. After starting 2-0 in their only two home games of the month, the Spurs finished February by going 6-2 on their annual Rodeo Road Trip where they played eight-straight road games and traveled a total of 7,378 miles. For the month, San Antonio averaged 104.2 points while holding its opponents to 94.1 points per game, best in the NBA.



San Antonio secured a winning record on the road for the 20th straight season on Feb. 8 at Philadelphia, extending the longest streak of all time. On Feb. 13 at Indiana, the Spurs also secured a winning season for the 20th straight year, passing Utah’s 19-straight (1985-2004) for the longest streak in NBA history.



Popovich passed Jerry Sloan for the most wins by a coach with one team in NBA history on Feb. 4 vs. Denver with his 1,128th victory with San Antonio. Passing Sloan’s 1,127 victories with Utah, Popovich now has 1,134 career wins in 21 seasons at the helm of the Spurs.



Popovich has now won 17 NBA Coach of the Month awards in his career, the most of any coach in league history. The NBA’s Coach of the Month award first started in the 1982-83 season and later split into the Western and Eastern Conference awards beginning in the 2002-03 season.

