SAN ANTONIO SPURS TICKETS FOR FINAL 16 GAMES OF THE SEASON GO ON SALE FRIDAY, JAN. 20

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 13, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today that single game tickets for the remainder of the 2016-17 regular season will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 20 at noon. Fans will be able to purchase individual game tickets for Spurs games from March 1 through the end of the regular season.

As an exclusive benefit of being part of the Spurs Family, Spurs Season Ticket Members, Partial Plan Holders and those on the Season Ticket Wait List will have the very first opportunity to purchase additional single game tickets. For information on Season Tickets and how to join the Season Ticket Wait list, please visit Spurs.com or call 210-444-5050.

Fans can sign up for the Spurs Fan Club or download the Official Spurs Mobile App to access a special pre-sale and a chance to purchase tickets before Jan. 20.

The Spurs will return to the AT&T Center after a three-week Rodeo Road Trip and All-Star break to host the Indiana Pacers on March 1 at 7:30 p.m. The final 16 home games include matchups against the Houston Rockets (March 6), the Golden State Warriors (March 11 and 29), the Cleveland Cavaliers (March 27) and the Los Angeles Clippers (April 8).

Tickets will be available for purchase online at Spurs.com or ATTCenter.com, or via the Official Spurs Mobile App. Tickets may also be purchased at the AT&T Center Box Office, Monday through Friday from noon to 5:30 p.m. or on weekend Spurs game days starting at noon.

Special theme nights will add to the fan experience throughout the remainder of the season. The USAA Salute Night series concludes with Military Appreciation Night on March 23 when the Spurs host the Memphis Grizzlies. San Antonio’s history and culture will be on display on Fiesta Night, slated for March 15 vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, and the final four games of the season at the AT&T Center will comprise Fan Appreciation Month. Visit Spurs.com to view the full theme night schedule.