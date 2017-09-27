SAN ANTONIO SPURS RELEASE 2017-18 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 27, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today their 2017-18 broadcast schedule, highlighted by 71 games airing locally in high definition (HD) on FOX Sports Southwest (also streamed live on FOX Sports GO), KENS-TV (CBS 5) and KMYS-TV (CW35). FOX Sports Southwest will air 60 games this season, KENS 5 will broadcast nine games and CW35 will carry the action for two games. Eleven regular-season games for the Silver and Black will be carried exclusively on national TV. To view the full broadcast schedule, please visit Spurs.com or download the Official Spurs Mobile App.

The season tips off on KENS 5 when the Spurs host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 8:30 p.m. FSSW will carry the Spurs’ first road game of the year on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Chicago. San Antonio’s home matchup against the Golden State Warriors on TNT on Thursday, Nov. 2 will be the first exclusively national Spurs broadcast of the season.

CW35 will broadcast the Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on Nov. 10 and Spurs at Utah Jazz game on Dec. 21. Both CW35 broadcasts will feature 30-minute pregame specials.

Veteran broadcaster Bill Land returns to call his 15th season of Spurs basketball as the lead play-by-play announcer and former Spur Sean Elliott returns for his 17th season as the lead analyst. Andrew Monaco will serve as the primary studio host, and will be joined in the studio by Cayleigh Griffin with contributions from Richard Oliver. Ric Renner joins the crew for Spurs road games on FSSW.

All 60 FSSW broadcasts will include “Spurs Live” pre and post-game shows. FSSW will also continue “Spurs Insider,” which provides fans an in-depth look at Spurs basketball on and off the court. All FSSW games will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO, which can be accessed through the Official Spurs Mobile App. FSSW has been televising Spurs games since 1987.

Beginning on Dec. 2, basketball fans looking for more Spurs coverage can also tune in to “Max Spurs”, hosted by Chuck Miketinac. “Max Spurs” airs weekends on KABB-TV (FOX 29). Check your local listings for details.

KENS 5 will air nine games this season, including the Spurs home opener against Minnesota and the March 19 home game vs. Golden State. KENS 5 will also air exclusive Spurs content within their newscasts and digital sites, led by veteran local sportscaster Joe Reinagel. KENS 5 is the Official Television Station of the San Antonio Spurs.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 and in Spanish on KXTN 107.5 FM.