SAN ANTONIO SPURS RELEASE 2016-17 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 21, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today their 2016-17 broadcast schedule, highlighted by 70 games airing locally in high definition (HD) on FOX Sports Southwest (also streamed live on FOX Sports GO), KENS-TV (CBS 5) and KMYS-TV (CW 35). FOX Sports Southwest will air 60 games this season, KENS-TV will broadcast eight games and KMYS-TV will carry the action for two games. Twelve regular-season games for the Silver and Black will be carried exclusively on national TV. To view the full broadcast schedule, please visit Spurs.com or download the Official Spurs Mobile App.



The season tips off on TNT when the Spurs travel to Oakland to face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 9:30 p.m. The first local broadcast airs on FSSW Wednesday, Oct. 27 when the Spurs visit the Sacramento Kings. FSSW will also carry the Spurs home opener on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. when San Antonio hosts the New Orleans Pelicans.



KMYS-TV will broadcast the Spurs at Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Dec. 15 and Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers on March 15. Both KMYS-TV broadcasts will feature 30-minute pregame specials.



As part of the NBA Global Games Mexico City 2017, FSSW will broadcast the Spurs vs. Suns matchup in Mexico City on Jan. 14.



Veteran broadcaster Bill Land returns to call his 14th season of Spurs basketball as the lead play-by-play announcer and former Spur Sean Elliott returns for his 16th season as the lead analyst. The versatile Andrew Monaco will primarily serve as the sideline reporter and studio host and will be joined in the studio by Richard Oliver.



All 60 FSSW broadcasts will include “Spurs Live” pre and post-game shows, hosted by Ric Renner. FSSW will also continue weekly airings of “Spurs Insider,” which provides fans unprecedented access and an in-depth look at Spurs basketball. All FSSW games will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO, which can be accessed through the Official Spurs Mobile App. FSSW has been televising Spurs games since 1987.



Beginning on Dec. 4, basketball fans looking for more Spurs coverage can also tune in to “Max Spurs”, hosted by Chuck Miketinac. “Max Spurs” airs weekends on KABB-TV (FOX 29). Check your local listings for details.



KENS-TV will air eight games this season, including the Spurs matchup at home against the Golden State Warriors on March 29 and the March 31 contest at the Oklahoma City Thunder. KENS-TV will also air exclusive Spurs content within their newscasts and digital sites, led by veteran local sportscaster Joe Reinagel. KENS 5 is the Official Television Station of the San Antonio Spurs.

