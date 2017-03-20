SAN ANTONIO SPURS PLAYOFF TICKETS GO ON SALE MARCH 31

Place a Deposit for 2017-18 Season Tickets to be the First to Purchase

Register for the Free Spurs Fan Club for a Chance to Win Playoff Tickets



SAN ANTONIO (March 20, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today that tickets for the first two home games (first round, games A & B) of the 2017 NBA playoffs will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 31 at noon. Exact dates, times and opponent will be announced at a later date.



Spurs Season Ticket Wait List members will receive the earliest access to Spurs playoff tickets with a presale on Wednesday, March 29. To take advantage of this deal, visit Spurs.com/WaitList and place a $100 per-seat deposit that will be applied to the purchase of a 2017-18 Spurs season ticket package. As part of the Spurs Family, Season Ticket Members receive the best available pricing, plus special benefits such as VIP access, unique game night experiences, special event pre-sale opportunities including Spurs playoff tickets, and discounts at the Fan Shop at the AT&T Center.



Fans can also win playoff tickets by simply signing up for the Spurs Fan Club at Spurs.com/FanClub. New and current Spurs Fan Club members will automatically be entered to win tickets to either Game A or B before they go on sale on March 31.



Spurs Fan Club, AT&T All Access members and fans with the Official Spurs App will also have a chance to purchase prior to the general public.



To guarantee authentic tickets to all Spurs home games, fans should purchase tickets directly from Spurs.com, ATTCenter.com or the AT&T Center Box Office. NBATickets.com, launched by the NBA and Ticketmaster, also offers NBA fans a safe, secure place to buy and sell tickets for upcoming games, including available tickets from the primary market and tickets being resold by other fans. Consumers will be able to buy with confidence, as Ticketmaster will validate every ticket purchased on the league’s site to guarantee authentic NBA tickets.



The Spurs are currently 53-16 and will make their league-leading 20th consecutive postseason appearance. The Spurs 2017 Playoffs are presented by H-E-B and Methodist Healthcare System.

