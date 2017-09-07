SAN ANTONIO SPURS TO HOST 2017 SILVER & BLACK OPEN SCRIMMAGE PRESENTED BY GENERAL MILLS ON SEPTEMBER 30

The San Antonio Spurs are inviting fans to the AT&T Center for the 2017 Silver & Black Open Scrimmage, presented by General Mills, on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. The free event featuring a Spurs intra-squad scrimmage is a unique opportunity to see the 2017-18 Spurs team in action prior to the regular season home opener on Oct. 18.



The scrimmage will tip off at 11 a.m. and all fans in attendance can take advantage of $1 draft beer and $1 soda at select locations, plus 25 percent off in the Spurs Fan Shop and special ticket offers available exclusively at the 2017 Silver & Black Open Scrimmage.



The free event will have open seating on a first-come, first-served basis and also feature appearances by The Coyote, the Spurs Silver Dancers, and Team Energy.



Fans unable to attend the scrimmage can watch the event streamed live on the Spurs Facebook page.



The Spurs host the Minnesota Timberwolves for the regular season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 8:30 p.m.



About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Fiber One, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more.