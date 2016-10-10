SAN ANTONIO SPURS HOST 2016 SILVER & BLACK OPEN SCRIMMAGE ON OCTOBER 18

The San Antonio Spurs are inviting fans to the AT&T Center for the 2016 Silver & Black Open Scrimmage on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. The free event featuring a Spurs intra-squad scrimmage is a unique opportunity to see the 2016-17 Spurs team in action prior to the regular season home opener on Oct. 29.



The scrimmage will tip off at 7 p.m. and all fans in attendance can take advantage of $1 draft beer and $1 soda at select locations, plus 25 percent off in the Fan Shop and special ticket offers available exclusively at the 2016 Silver & Black Open Scrimmage. Fans in attendance will also have a chance to win special prizes.



The free event will have open seating on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the lower bowl and also feature appearances by The Coyote and Silver Dancers.



Fans unable to attend the scrimmage can watch the event streamed live on the Spurs Facebook page.



The Spurs host the New Orleans Pelicans for their regular season home opener on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.



WHO: 2016-17 San Antonio Spurs Squad

The Coyote

Silver Dancers

Team Energy



WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 18

Doors Open at 6:30 p.m. (6 p.m. for Spurs Season Ticket Members)

Scrimmage Tips Off at 7 p.m.



WHERE: AT&T Center

One AT&T Center Parkway

San Antonio, TX 78219

PARKING IS FREE

