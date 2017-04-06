SAN ANTONIO SPURS TO CELEBRATE START OF 2017 NBA PLAYOFFS AT MCNAY SECOND THURSDAY ON APRIL 13

SAN ANTONIO (April 6, 2017) – San Antonio Spurs fans are invited to get ready for playoffs while enjoying art, music, food and drinks at Second Thursday at The McNay Art Museum, located at 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., from 6-9 p.m. on April 13. Fans can win Spurs playoff tickets at the event and are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or chairs to enjoy live entertainment from Bekah Kelso & The Fellas, play lawn games, meet The Coyote, and take advantage of food trucks serving local fare on the grounds at The McNay.

The event, part of The McNay’s monthly Second Thursday series, is free to attend – including general admission to all main collection galleries, open to all ages and pet friendly on the grounds. Discounted $10 access to view the special exhibition, Monet to Matisse: A Century of French Moderns, will be offered, and complimentary tours of the main galleries will begin at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Parking for the event is limited, and free overflow parking with a courtesy shuttle to the museum is available at Sunset Ridge Church of Christ, located at Emporia Blvd. and Brees Blvd.

The Spurs are making their 20th straight playoff appearance in 2017. The team’s postseason streak is the longest active run and is tied for the third-longest playoff streak in NBA history. The first-round playoff schedule will be announced at the conclusion of the 2016-17 regular season. The Spurs 2017 Playoffs are presented by H-E-B and Methodist Healthcare System.