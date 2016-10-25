SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH TACO BELL
In Celebration of the Slam Dunk Partnership, a Taco Bell Taco Truck Will Give Out 2,000 Free Crunchy Tacos Outside the AT&T Center Prior to the Spurs 2016-17 Home Opener Against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 25, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today a partnership with Taco Bell starting with the 2016-17 season. As part of the multiyear deal with the nation's leading Mexican-inspired quick service restaurant, Taco Bell will have a presence on Spurs digital properties, during Spurs broadcasts and in-arena. Additionally, Taco Bell is launching the Spurs Taco Tuesdays and Thursdays promotion: get two free crunchy tacos when you purchase a large drink between 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday Spurs game days. The promotion is valid at participating San Antonio-area Taco Bell locations. In celebration of the slam dunk partnership, a Taco Bell taco truck will give out 2,000 free crunchy tacos outside the AT&T Center prior to the Spurs 2016-17 home opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
“Our partnership with the San Antonio Spurs offers strong support for our business and we are excited to be a part of such an established and well respected brand in San Antonio,” said Mark Peterson, Co-Owner of Desert de Oro Foods, Inc., which operates a number of Taco Bell locations in the San Antonio area. “The Spurs have such a positive impact on the community and we are honored to be a part of that tight-knit family.”
Guests visiting the AT&T Center will soon be able to “Live Más” with the planned addition of a Taco Bell Cantina location that will be open on event days. The in-arena Taco Bell Cantina location is scheduled to open later this year.
“Taco Bell has been a standout NBA partner for several years and we’re excited to have them on board as a teammate,” said Jeanne Garza, Senior Director of Marketing Partnerships for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “The addition of a Taco Bell location at the AT&T Center will help enhance the fan experience and we look forward to collaborating on programs that satisfy Spurs fans.”
Info About San Antonio Taco Bell Area Franchisees:
There are 45 Taco Bell® restaurants in San Antonio and the surrounding areas represented by 3 established franchisees. Taco Bell® is highly active in the community and continues to encourage customers to “Live Mas,” both through its food and through other community programs. The Taco Bell® culture is centered on food safety and customer service. The brand stays innovative as they continue to story tell through the social experience of food to fuel the culture of the brand.