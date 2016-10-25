SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH TACO BELL

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 25, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today a partnership with Taco Bell starting with the 2016-17 season. As part of the multiyear deal with the nation's leading Mexican-inspired quick service restaurant, Taco Bell will have a presence on Spurs digital properties, during Spurs broadcasts and in-arena. Additionally, Taco Bell is launching the Spurs Taco Tuesdays and Thursdays promotion: get two free crunchy tacos when you purchase a large drink between 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday Spurs game days. The promotion is valid at participating San Antonio-area Taco Bell locations. In celebration of the slam dunk partnership, a Taco Bell taco truck will give out 2,000 free crunchy tacos outside the AT&T Center prior to the Spurs 2016-17 home opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

“Our partnership with the San Antonio Spurs offers strong support for our business and we are excited to be a part of such an established and well respected brand in San Antonio,” said Mark Peterson, Co-Owner of Desert de Oro Foods, Inc . , which operates a number of Taco Bell locations in the San Antonio area. “The Spurs have such a positive impact on the community and we are honored to be a part of that tight-knit family.”

Guests visiting the AT&T Center will soon be able to “Live Más” with the planned addition of a Taco Bell Cantina location that will be open on event days. The in-arena Taco Bell Cantina location is scheduled to open later this year.

“Taco Bell has been a standout NBA partner for several years and we’re excited to have them on board as a teammate,” said Jeanne Garza, Senior Director of Marketing Partnerships for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “The addition of a Taco Bell location at the AT&T Center will help enhance the fan experience and we look forward to collaborating on programs that satisfy Spurs fans.”

