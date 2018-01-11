SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE CHANGES TO FEBRUARY BROADCAST SCHEDULE

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 11, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today two changes to the 2017-18 broadcast schedule. The Feb. 3 game vs. the Utah Jazz at the AT&T Center will now be carried on KENS-TV (CBS 5) at 8 p.m. CT, while the Feb. 7 game at the Phoenix Suns has been moved to FOX Sports Southwest (FSSW) at 9:30 p.m. CT. To view the full broadcast schedule, please visit Spurs.com or download the Official Spurs Mobile App.



Fans can tune in to the Spurs Live pregame show at 9 p.m. CT on FSSW prior to the game at Phoenix on Feb. 7, and can catch the Spurs Live postgame show following the game broadcast. Spurs Live and the game broadcast will also be streamed live on FOX Sports GO.



All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 and in Spanish on KXTN 107.5 FM.