SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE BROADCAST SCHEDULE FOR FIRST ROUND OF THE 2018 NBA PLAYOFFS

SAN ANTONIO (April 12, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today their local broadcast schedule for the first round in the best-of-seven NBA Playoffs series against the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs (47-35) are the seventh seed in the Western Conference and will face the second-seeded Warriors (58-24) in Game 1 on Saturday, April 14 at 2 p.m. CT in Oakland, Calif. The Spurs 2018 Playoffs are presented by H-E-B.

Bill Land and Sean Elliott will call the action for each of the first round games broadcast live on FOX Sports Southwest. Games on FSSW will feature an extended Spurs Live pregame and Academy Sports + Outdoors postgame show, featuring co-hosts Andrew Monaco and Matt Bonner along with Ric Renner, Richard Oliver and Cayleigh Griffin. FOX Sports GO, which can be accessed through the Official Spurs Mobile App, presented by BBVA Compass, will also stream all FSSW games. Spurs playoff games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 with Bill Schoening and in Spanish on KXTN 107.5 FM with Paul Castro.

To guarantee authentic tickets to all Spurs home playoff games, fans should purchase tickets directly from Spurs.com, ATTCenter.com or the AT&T Center Box Office. NBATickets.com, launched by the NBA and Ticketmaster, also offers NBA fans a safe, secure place to buy and sell tickets for upcoming games, including available tickets from the primary market and tickets being resold by other fans. Consumers will be able to buy with confidence, as Ticketmaster will validate every ticket purchased on the league’s site to guarantee authentic NBA tickets.