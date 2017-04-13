SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE BROADCAST SCHEDULE FOR THE FIRST ROUND OF THE 2017 NBA PLAYOFFS

SAN ANTONIO (April 13, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today their local broadcast schedule for the first round in the best-of-seven NBA Playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Spurs (61-21) are the second seed in the Western Conference and host the seventh-seeded Grizzlies (43-39) for Game 1 on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Spurs 2017 Playoffs are presented by H-E-B and Methodist Healthcare System.



All first round games will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Southwest, with Bill Land and Sean Elliott calling the action. Each game broadcast on FSSW will feature an extended 60-minute Spurs Live pre-game and half hour post-game show, featuring co-hosts Andrew Monaco and Matt Bonner along with Ric Renner, Richard Oliver and Cayleigh Griffin. FOX Sports GO, which can be accessed through the Official Spurs Mobile App, presented by BBVA Compass, will also stream all FSSW games. Spurs playoff games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 with Bill Schoening and in Spanish on KXTN 107.5 FM with Paul Castro.







For the first round of the playoffs, WARM UP, the official Spurs pregame party at the Bud Light Courtyard, will start two hours before tip offs at the AT&T Center and allows fans to skip the lines so they can enjoy live music, food trucks, interactive games and Bud Light Spurs Hour drink specials. Following the final buzzer, fans can also enjoy live music and drink specials at the Bud Light OVERTIME.



To guarantee authentic tickets to all Spurs home playoff games, fans should purchase tickets directly from Spurs.com, ATTCenter.com or the AT&T Center Box Office. NBATickets.com, launched by the NBA and Ticketmaster, also offers NBA fans a safe, secure place to buy and sell tickets for upcoming games, including available tickets from the primary market and tickets being resold by other fans. Consumers will be able to buy with confidence, as Ticketmaster will validate every ticket purchased on the league’s site to guarantee authentic NBA tickets.