SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE 2016-17 SEASON SCHEDULE

SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 11, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs will tip off the 2016-17 NBA season on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Golden State Warriors and host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m. for the team’s home opener at the AT&T Center. Visit Spurs.com or download the Official Spurs App to view the entire 2016-17 schedule. The 2016-17 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

The Spurs will host the defending NBA champions when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the AT&T Center on Monday, March 27. Other notable Spurs home games include: the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, April 8; the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Monday, March 6; the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 29; the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, Dec. 25; the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 11 and Wednesday, March 29.

As part of their annual rodeo road trip, the Spurs hit the road for an eight-game stretch starting on Monday, Feb. 6 visiting the Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. The Silver and Black will return home on Wednesday, March 1 to host the Indiana Pacers.

San Antonio has won at least 50 games in 17 consecutive seasons and has clinched a playoff berth in 19 consecutive seasons – the longest active streak in the NBA. In the past 19 seasons, the Spurs also have the best winning percentage over any 19-year span in NBA history.

Individual game tickets for the first half of the season will go on sale in late September. Fans interested in season ticket memberships can sign up for the Spurs Season Ticket Wait List by placing a $100 deposit per seat that will be applied to the eventual purchase of season ticket packages. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase mini-plans for the 2016-17 season shortly and are encouraged to sign up for the Spurs Fan Club for purchase details. For more information on the Season Ticket Wait List visit Spurs.com/WaitList, and to sign up for the Spurs Fan Club visit Spurs.com/FanClub.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 and in Spanish on KCOR-AM 1350, will be broadcast on KENS-TV (CBS 5), KMYS-TV (CW 35), or FOX Sports Southwest (streamed live on FOX Sports Go). The 2016-17 season television schedule will be released at a future date.

