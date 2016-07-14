SAN ANTONIO SIGNS DEWAYNE DEDMON

SAN ANTONIO (July 14, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed center Dewayne Dedmon. Per club policy, terms of the contract were not announced.



Dedmon, 7-0/245, spent last season with the Orlando Magic and averaged 4.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting .559 (99-177) from the field in 12.2 minutes over 58 games, including 20 starts.



After going undrafted in 2013, the 26-year-old began his professional career in 2013-14 with the Santa Cruz Warriors. Dedmon signed with the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 18, 2013 and completed a pair of D-League assignments with Santa Cruz before being waived by Golden State on Dec. 5, 2013 after appearing in a total of four games. Continuing with Santa Cruz, Dedmon played in 15 D-League contests over the course of the season and posted averages of 15.2 points, 13.6 rebounds and 2.33 blocks while being named a 2014 NBA D-League All-Star.



In January 2014, Dedmon signed the first of two 10-day contracts with the Philadelphia 76ers. Appearing in 11 games with Philadelphia, the former University of Southern California Trojan signed a multi-year contract with the Orlando Magic on March 17, 2014 following a pair of successful 10-day contract stints with the Magic. Seeing action in 16 games with Orlando that season, Dedmon remained with the franchise the next two years (2014-16). He exited Orlando with averages of 4.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 13.4 minutes over 133 games.



In 148 career games in the NBA, Dedmon holds averages of 3.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting .540 (228-422) from the floor in 13.1 minutes.

