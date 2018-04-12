SAN ANTONIO RECALLS DERRICK WHITE FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (April 12, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled guard Derrick White from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

White recently helped the Austin Spurs win the 2018 NBA G League Championship, closing out the Finals with a 98-76 win over the Raptors 905 on April 10 in Mississauga, Ontario. In Austin’s undefeated postseason run, the rookie guard averaged 24.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.75 steals and 1.75 blocks in 32.8 minutes, including back-to-back games with 35 points.

Austin went 18-6 in White’s 24 regular season appearances, where he averaged 20.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.29 steals and 1.17 blocks in 28.2 minutes. The first year guard was the only player in the G League this season to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.00 steals and 1.00 blocks while playing at least 20 games.

White is averaging 3.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.2 minutes in 17 games with San Antonio.​