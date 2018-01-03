SAN ANTONIO RECALLS DERRICK WHITE FROM AUSTIN SPURS



SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 3, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled guard Derrick White from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.



Most recently assigned on Jan. 2, White posted 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 3FG, 3-3 FT), 2 rebounds and 2 steals in 24 minutes to help Austin defeat the Long Island Nets 113-94 last night.



White has helped Austin go 6-2 in his eight total appearances, averaging 13.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.00 steals in 23.6 minutes. The Spurs rookie is averaging 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.7 minutes in seven games with San Antonio.