SAN ANTONIO RECALLS DERRICK WHITE FROM AUSTIN SPURS



SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 16, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled guard Derrick White from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.



Most recently assigned on Dec. 10, White helped Austin go 2-0 on the week by averaging 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.50 blocks in 23.0 minutes while shooting .520 (13-25) from the floor and .500 (5-10) from beyond the arc. White registered 22 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks in 27 minutes against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Dec. 10, then scored a team-high 18 points (7-12 FG) in 19 minutes last night against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.



White has appeared in three total games with Austin, averaging 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.33 blocks in 15.3 minutes. The Spurs rookie is averaging 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.8 minutes in six games with San Antonio.