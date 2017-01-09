SAN ANTONIO RECALLS DEJOUNTE MURRAY FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 9, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled guard Dejounte Murray from the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.

Murray posted a team-high 31 points to go along with 12 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in 43 minutes yesterday against the Santa Cruz Warriors. In 13 total games with Austin, Murray has averaged 17.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.07 steals in 34.7 minutes.

The rookie guard has appeared in 19 games for San Antonio, averaging 2.3 points in 5.5 minutes.