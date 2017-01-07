SAN ANTONIO RECALLS DEJOUNTE MURRAY FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 7, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled guard Dejounte Murray from the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.



Murray posted a team-high 25 points to go along with 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals in 31 minutes last night against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. In 12 total games with Austin, Murray has averaged 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.08 steals in 34.0 minutes.



The rookie guard has appeared in 18 games for San Antonio, averaging 2.4 points in 5.6 minutes.

