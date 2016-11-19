SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS BRYN FORBES AND DEJOUNTE MURRAY TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 19, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guards Bryn Forbes and Dejounte Murray to the the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.



In his lone appearance with Austin this year, Forbes recorded 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in 35 minutes.

Murray has played in two games for Austin this season, averaging 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 35.0 minutes.

Both players will be available tonight when the Spurs take on the Erie Bayhawks at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park​

