SAN ANTONIO RECALLS DEJOUNTE MURRAY FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 15, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled guard Dejounte Murray from the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.

Murray posted 14 points (7-12 FG), 10 rebounds and 7 assists in 33 minutes to help Austin to a 115-92 win over the Reno Bighorns earlier today. In two games with Austin this season, Murray is averaging 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 35.0 minutes.

The first-year guard has played in six games with San Antonio, averaging 1.3 points in 3.8 minutes.