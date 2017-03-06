SAN ANTONIO RECALLS DAVIS BERTANS AND DEJOUNTE MURRAY FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (March 6, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled forward Davis Bertans and guard Dejounte Murray from the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.



Bertans is averaging 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting .397 (46-116) from beyond the arc in 11.2 minutes in 51 appearances with San Antonio, while Murray is averaging 3.4 points and 1.2 assists in 8.0 minutes in his 35 games played this season.



In three games with Austin, Bertans is averaging 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.67 steals in 33.6 minutes while Murray has played in 15 games total, averaging 17.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.00 steals in 35.1 minutes for San Antonio’s D-League affiliate.



Both players will be available to play for San Antonio tonight as they host the Houston Rockets at the AT&T Center at 7:30 p.m. CST.

