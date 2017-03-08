SAN ANTONIO RECALLS BRYN FORBES FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Mar. 8, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled guard Bryn Forbes from the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.



Forbes recorded 30 points (9-16 FG, 6-8 3FG, 6-7 FT), 3 assists and 3 steals in 35 minutes during his most recent game with Austin vs. Salt Lake City on Mar. 5. The Michigan State product is now averaging 23.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.39 steals while shooting .508 (151-297) from the field and .462 (54-117) from beyond the arc in 35.7 minutes over 18 total games with Austin.



Forbes has played in 20 games for San Antonio, averaging 1.3 points in 4.7 minutes.



The rookie guard will be available for San Antonio tonight as they host the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. CST at the AT&T Center.

