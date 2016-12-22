SAN ANTONIO RECALLS BRYN FORBES AND DEJOUNTE MURRAY FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 22, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled guards Bryn Forbes and Dejounte Murray from the the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.

In five appearances with Austin, Forbes is averaging 20.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 34.6 minutes. He's shooting .531 (34-64) from the field and .593 (15-23) from beyond the arc.

Murray's played in 11 games for Austin this season, averaging 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 2.00 steals in 34.2 minutes.

Both players will join San Antonio in Los Angeles tonight as the Spurs take on the Clippers at 9:30 p.m.