SAN ANTONIO RECALLS BRANDON PAUL AND DERRICK WHITE FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 21, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled guards Brandon Paul and Derrick White from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.



In Austin’s 104-93 victory over the Grand Rapids Drive last night, Paul recorded 13 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in 29 minutes while White finished with 11 points in 29 minutes of action.



Yesterday’s game was Paul’s first action with Austin this season. He has appeared in 42 games with San Antonio, averaging 2.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 10.8 minutes.



White has appeared in nine total games with Austin, averaging 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.00 steals in 24.1 minutes. The Spurs rookie is averaging 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.4 minutes in 12 games with San Antonio.