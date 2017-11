SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 25, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned Tony Parker to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

Austin’s 2017 training camp is being held in San Antonio at the Spurs practice facility. Parker practiced with Austin today and is expected to participate again on Friday at 11 a.m. with media availability following practice.

Parker continues his rehabilitation from left quadriceps tendon surgery.