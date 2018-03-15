SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS DERRICK WHITE TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (March 15, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guard Derrick White to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

White recently posted a season-high 14 points (4-5 3FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block in 19 minutes at Houston on March 12. He is now averaging 3.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.2 minutes in 17 games with San Antonio.​

The first year guard has helped Austin go 15-4 in his 19 total appearances, averaging 18.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.26 steals and 1.16 blocks in 27.0 minutes.