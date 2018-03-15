SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS DERRICK WHITE TO AUSTIN SPURS
SAN ANTONIO (March 15, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guard Derrick White to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.
White recently posted a season-high 14 points (4-5 3FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block in 19 minutes at Houston on March 12. He is now averaging 3.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.2 minutes in 17 games with San Antonio.
The first year guard has helped Austin go 15-4 in his 19 total appearances, averaging 18.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.26 steals and 1.16 blocks in 27.0 minutes.