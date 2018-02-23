SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS DERRICK WHITE TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 23, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guard Derrick White to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

White recently scored double figures in back-to-back games for the Spurs on their annual Rodeo Road Trip, scoring 10 points at Phoenix on Feb. 7 and a season-high 11 points to go along with 7 rebounds at Golden State on Feb. 10. The former Colorado Buffalo is averaging 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.5 minutes in 16 games with San Antonio.

The first year guard has helped Austin go 10-3 in his 13 total appearances, averaging 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.08 blocks in 26.2 minutes. White will be available to play for Austin when they face the Blue tonight at 7 p.m. at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City.