SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS DERRICK WHITE TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 10, 2017) - The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guard Derrick White to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

White played 14 minutes and registered 5 points and 2 assists in Austin's season opener on Nov. 4.

He is averaging 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.8 minutes in six games with San Antonio.