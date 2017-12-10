SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS DERRICK WHITE TO AUSTIN SPURS
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 10, 2017) - The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guard Derrick White to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.
White played 14 minutes and registered 5 points and 2 assists in Austin's season opener on Nov. 4.
He is averaging 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.8 minutes in six games with San Antonio.
Austin returns to action this afternoon hosting the Santa Cruz Warriors at 2 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.