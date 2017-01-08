SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS DEJOUNTE MURRAY TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 8, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guard Dejounte Murray to the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.



In his most recent outing with Austin, Murray posted a team-high 25 points to go along with 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals in 31 minutes vs. Rio Grande Valley on Jan. 6. In 12 total games with San Antonio’s D-League affiliate, Murray has averaged 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.08 steals in 34.0 minutes.



The rookie guard has appeared in 19 games for San Antonio, averaging 2.3 points in 5.5 minutes.



Murray will be available to play for the Austin Spurs today when they host the Santa Cruz Warriors at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park at 3:00 p.m. CST. The game can be seen live on FOX Sports Southwest.