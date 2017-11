SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 15, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guard Dejounte Murray to the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.



Murray registered 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals in 37 minutes in Austin’s season opener this past Sunday.



Murray has played in six games with San Antonio, averaging 1.3 points in 3.8 minutes.