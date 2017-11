SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 22, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guard Bryn Forbes to the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.

Forbes has played in a total of 13 games with Austin this season, averaging 22.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.38 steals in 36.3 minutes while shooting .407 (35-86) from beyond the arc.

The rookie guard has appeared in 20 games for San Antonio, averaging 1.3 points in 4.8 minutes.