SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS BRYN FORBES AND DEJOUNTE MURRAY TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 3, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned Bryn Forbes and Dejounte Murray to the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.



In 11 appearances with Austin this season, Forbes is averaging 23.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.36 steals in 36.6 minutes. Murray has suited up in 13 games for Austin this year, averaging 17.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.08 steals in 34.7 minutes.



Forbes has seen action in 19 games for San Antonio, averaging 1.3 points in 5.0 minutes, while Murray is averaging 3.9 points and 1.1 assists in 8.3 minutes over 27 contests for the Silver and Black.



Both rookie guards will be available for Austin tonight when they visit the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 7 p.m. at State Farm Arena in Hidalgo, TX.

