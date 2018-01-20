SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS BRANDON PAUL AND DERRICK WHITE TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 20, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guards Brandon Paul and Derrick White to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.



This is Paul's first assignment to Austin this season. He has appeared in 42 games with San Antonio, averaging 2.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 10.8 minutes.



White has appeared in eight total games with Austin, averaging 13.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.00 steals in 23.5 minutes. The Spurs rookie is averaging 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.4 minutes in 12 games with San Antonio.



Both will be available to play in Austin's game this evening when the Spurs take on the Grand Rapids Drive at 7 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tonight's game will also be televised on FOX Sports Southwest.

