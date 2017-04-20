REGISTRATION OPEN FOR SPURS SUMMER BASKETBALL CAMPS IN SAN ANTONIO AND AUSTIN

SAN ANTONIO (April 20, 2017) – Young basketball players in the San Antonio and Austin areas can now register to receive top-level instruction at Spurs Summer Basketball Camps. Registration is open now for the camps, which begin June 5 and continue throughout the summer, at SpursCamps.com and AustinSpurs.com.

San Antonio Spurs Basketball Camps provide instruction for male and female players ages 6-18, with both day and overnight sessions available. Special camps include Coyote Half-Day Camp, the Spurs All-Girls Camp, and the Spurs Skills Training Camp. Registration fees for each camp include a Spurs Camp reversible practice jersey, a Gatorade water bottle and sports towel, an evaluation from the coaches, and a certificate of completion.

The Austin Spurs will offer two summer sessions, June 12-16 and June 19-22, for campers entering third-through-eighth grades. Registration for each camp includes a t-shirt and five ticket vouchers for a 2017-18 Austin Spurs home game.

Select sessions will also receive an appearance from San Antonio Spurs or Austin Spurs players or coaches. Appearance dates are TBD.

About Spurs Basketball Camps

The Spurs Basketball Camps develop boys and girls ages 6-18 to be better basketball players by teaching basketball fundamentals and practice drills, situational learning, positive values and encouraging fun. For registration or more information call 444-5021 or visit spurs.com/camps.