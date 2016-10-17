NBA & USA BASKETBALL TIP OFF JR. NBA WEEK WITH ANNOUNCEMENT OF FIRST-EVER YOUTH BASKETBALL GUIDELINES

– Advises Athletes to Delay Single-Sport Specialization Until at Least 14 Years Old –

– Includes Maximum and Recommended Participation Guidelines; Emphasizes Weekly Rest Minimums –

NEW YORK and COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. , Oct. 17, 2016 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and USA Basketball have teamed up to develop the first-ever youth basketball guidelines aimed at improving the way children, parents and coaches experience the game, with a specific emphasis on promoting player health and wellness.

These guidelines have received the endorsement of youth-focused organizations that collectively reach tens of millions of youth, including Boys & Girls Clubs of America, YMCA of the USA, National Recreation and Parks Association, JCC Association, and Positive Coaching Alliance. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) also supports these guidelines as being in the best interest of the sport and the health and well-being of the youth basketball community. Additionally, these guidelines have received the endorsement of adidas, Nike and Under Armour.

The announcement tips off the second annual Jr. NBA Week (Oct. 17-25), during which all 30 NBA teams celebrate youth basketball by hosting clinics and events in their communities and during their open practices. The Jr. NBA presented by Under Armour is the league’s youth basketball participation program for boys and girls ages 6-14.

In the spring of 2016, the NBA and USA Basketball established three expert working groups focused on the following areas: Health and Wellness, Playing Standards, and Curriculum and Instruction. Their work was endorsed by the Jr. NBA Leadership Council, which is chaired by Retired U.S. General Martin E. Dempsey and consists of prominent basketball influencers and stakeholders.

The Health and Wellness working group drafted a scientific paper that makes eight key recommendations for promoting a positive and healthy youth basketball experience. Highlights include:

- Delay single-sport specialization in the sport of basketball until age 14 or older

Participation in multiple sports in early childhood is beneficial from a player health and player development perspective. Athletes that reach the highest level of achievement are more likely to have played multiple sports at a young age and delayed single-sport specialization until late adolescence.

- Limit high-density scheduling based on age-appropriate guidelines

High-density competition scheduling can increase risk for injury and burnout. Parents, coaches and event directors should be cautious in considering tournaments that schedule multiple competitive events (i.e., games) in short periods of time.

- Ensure rest from organized basketball at least one day per week, extended time away from organized basketball each year, and adequate sleep each night

Daily rest is important for injury prevention, sport development and overall health. Rest days should be taken each week, and extended time off should be taken each year for physical recovery as well as to recharge oneself psychologically. Such an approach, along with getting the recommended amount of sleep, helps to maintain motivation for continued participation.

For detailed suggested and maximum participation recommendations, rest guidelines, and the suggested player segmentation model, visit www.youthguidelines.com .

“Basketball is a terrific, inclusive sport that is fun to play and teaches kids great values,” said Mark Tatum, NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer. “As strong as our game is, we believe there is a real opportunity to improve the youth basketball experience and enhance player health and wellness by establishing standards for how the game should be played and coached at the grassroots level.”

“In the United States, basketball is the most popular youth sport according to a variety of measures,” said Jim Tooley, USA Basketball CEO and Executive Director. “But we want more than great participation numbers; we have a responsibility to help kids, parents and coaches experience the game in a fun, positive and healthy manner.”

Nike is an official partner of USA Basketball’s Youth Development Program, which is tasked with developing youth basketball initiatives that promote, grow and elevate the game.

More information about these guidelines can also be found at www.jrnba.com , www.nba.com and www.usab.com .

About the Jr. NBA

The Jr. NBA is the league’s youth basketball participation program that teaches the fundamental skills as well as the core values of the game at the grassroots level in an effort to help grow and improve the youth basketball experience for players, coaches and parents. Through a network of affiliated youth basketball organizations, live events and interactive experiences, the Jr. NBA will reach five million youth ages 6-14 in the U.S. and Canada over a two-year period as part of its expanded efforts launched in October 2015. The Jr. NBA partnership network is comprised of youth basketball programs of all NBA, WNBA and NBA Development League teams as well as elementary and middle schools, military installations and longstanding community partners, including Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Jewish Community Centers of North America, National Association of Police Athletic Leagues, National Recreation and Park Association, National Wheelchair Basketball Association, Special Olympics, and YMCA of the USA.

About USA Basketball