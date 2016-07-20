NBA GLOBAL GAMES MEXICO CITY 2017 FEATURES FIRST CONSECUTIVE REGULAR-SEASON GAMES IN MEXICO

PHOENIX and MEXICO CITY, July 20, 2016 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Zignia Live announced today that the Phoenix Suns will take on the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs in the first consecutive regular-season games in Mexico Jan. 12 and 14, respectively, at the Mexico City Arena. The games will mark the first time the league hosts two regular-season contests in Mexico in the same season.

The Suns roster currently features NBA All-Rookie First Team selection Devin Booker and Leandro Barbosa, while the Mavericks are led by NBA All-Star Dirk Nowitzki and Puerto Rican JJ Barea and the Spurs by NBA All-Stars Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol.

In addition to the games on the court, NBA Global Games Mexico City 2017 will feature a variety of interactive fan events and NBA Cares community celebrations . The games will be supported by partners and will be available to fans around the world on television, digital and social media.

The NBA is celebrating the 25 th anniversary of its first game in Mexico, and following NBA Global Games Mexico City 2017 the NBA will have staged 24 games in Mexico since 1992, the most NBA games held in any country outside the United States and Canada. The first official NBA destination for fans in the country (NBA.com/Mexico) launched in May 2014, while Mexico’s official online store (NBAtienda.com) launched in August 2013. The NBA is committed to developing basketball at the grassroots level in Mexico through programs like Liga Telmex NBA, Jr. NBA and NBA3X.

Facebook.com/NBA_Mexico , and on Twitter ( ) . More information can be found at NBA.com/Mexico and on Twitter ( @NBAMEX

Executive/Player Quotes:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver:

“We’ve been playing NBA games in Mexico for 25 years, and we’re thrilled that for the first time we are bringing two regular-season games to Mexico City, featuring three teams with an exciting mix of veteran talent and emerging stars.”

Zignia Live General Manager Ignacio Saenz:

“Zignia Live is proud to make history and host two NBA regular-season games in the Mexico City Arena next January. By bringing major sporting events to Mexican fans, like with these upcoming NBA games, Zignia Live demonstrates its continued effort and social commitment to the sport.”

Phoenix Suns’ President Jason Rowley:

“It’s an honor to make history alongside the NBA and call Mexico City a second home of the Suns this season. We have an incredibly strong and supportive Hispanic fan base in Arizona, and these two games present a unique opportunity to strengthen our relationship with NBA fans in both Arizona and Mexico. We’re extremely proud to represent the NBA as it continues to grow the game internationally, and we are grateful for this opportunity to help further deepen the relationship between Mexico and Arizona.”

Dallas Mavericks’ Owner Mark Cuban:

“We are thrilled to be playing in Mexico City. It's great for the Mavs, the NBA and a great way to tear down walls and barriers between our countries.”

San Antonio Spurs’ President of Sports Franchises R. C. Buford:

“The entire Spurs organization is looking forward to returning to Mexico City. San Antonio has long standing important ties with Mexico - the people, the culture, the history - and we have witnessed first-hand the passion the Mexican fans have for the Spurs and NBA basketball. We're honored to be part of this trip and look forward to seeing all of our great fans in Mexico City.”

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around three professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, and the NBA Development League. The league has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 49 languages, and NBA merchandise for sale in more than 125,000 stores in 100 countries on 6 continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2015-16 season featured 100 international players from 37 countries and territories. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA.com and the NBA app, which achieved record traffic during the 2014-15 season, as well as NBA TV. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with more than one billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

About Zignia Live

Zignia Live is a company known for hosting the best events in the best venues every year while offering the public a unique and world-class experience every time. In partnership with leading companies in the live entertainment industry, Zignia Live brings the best children, music, family and sporting events closer to Mexican public.