NBA Gasol Brothers Team Up to Fight Childhood Obesity

Pau and Marc Gasol join forces to raise awareness and funds for the Gasol Foundation’s mission: end Childhood Obesity. The campaign #0ChildhoodObesity will ask fans and supporters to pledge a donation for every point they collectively score in the three games in which the Grizzlies play the Spurs in March and April.



Memphis, TN & San Antonio, TX (March 14, 2017) – Marc Gasol’s Memphis Grizzlies and Pau Gasol’s San Antonio Spurs face each other three times throughout March and April. The NBA All-Star brothers have chosen to use these head-to-head matchups to team up and boost Gasol Foundation Health & Wellness programming for at-risk families living in some of the most deprived areas of Los Angeles (South LA, Watts and Boyle Heights) by launching the Gasol Brothers: Teaming Up to End Childhood Obesity campaign on PLEDGE IT.

The campaign kicks off today in advance of Spurs vs Grizzlies on March 18th. Fans and supporters have the opportunity to support the campaign by pledging any dollar amount for every point that the brothers collectively score throughout the three head-to-head games. Fans can also make a one-time flat donation to support their efforts.

“With so much going on around, we are so busy all the time, it is easy to lose track and sense of what kids are eating at school and how much exercise they are getting” Pau explained. “Childhood Obesity, one of the most serious public health challenges of the 21st century, is at the core of the Gasol Foundation’s mission. We are facing the first generation that could live shorter lives than their parents. Marc and I are excited to team up and use our play on the court to reverse this trend. If fans and supporters can help us change one child’s live, we’ll be already doing something exceptional!”

The Grizzlies and Spurs play each other on March 18th, March 23rd and April 4th. Supporters of the Pledge It campaign will be able to earn cool rewards including a limited edition Gasol Brothers T-Shirt and a meet and greet with Pau or Marc.

About Gasol Foundation

Founded in 2013 by brothers Pau and Marc, Gasol Foundation focuses its time, energy, and financial resources on reducing Childhood Obesity rates, increasing physical activity, wellness and healthy eating in children and their parents in the United States and Spain, envisioning a world where all children will enter adulthood physically and mentally equipped to live successful, healthy and productive lives. More information at www.gasolfoundation.org