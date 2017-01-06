MATT BONNER JOINS SAN ANTONIO SPURS TV BROADCAST

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 6, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today that former Spurs forward Matt Bonner will join the TV broadcast team as a studio analyst. Bonner will team up with Andrew Monaco in the studio for all Spurs produced home broadcasts and select road contests. The Spurs host the Milwaukee Bucks at the AT&T Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Bonner will make his Spurs TV debut on FOX Sports Southwest’s “Spurs Live” pre-game show at 7 p.m.

In addition to his pre and post-game show duties, the two-time NBA Champion will have a presence on Spurs digital properties and contribute his expertise to select Austin Spurs (NBA Development League) and San Antonio Stars (WNBA) TV broadcasts. Fans can now follow Bonner on Twitter (@MattBonner_SAS) for his unique insight on all things Silver and Black.

Bonner played 12 seasons in the NBA, including 10 straight with the Spurs after two seasons with the Toronto Raptors. Among the Spurs all-time leaders, he ranks first in three-point field goal percentage (.413), fourth in three-point field goals made (656), and eighth in games played (632). Bonner appeared in a total of 792 regular season games, averaging 5.8 points and 3.0 rebounds.

To view the full Spurs broadcast schedule, please visit Spurs.com or download the Official Spurs Mobile App.