MATT BONNER TO CONTINUE ROLE ON SPURS TV BROADCAST
Former Spurs Forward Will Make Season Debut with “Spurs Live” Pregame Show on Wednesday, Oct. 18 When the Spurs Host the Minnesota Timberwolves
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 17, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today that former Spurs forward Matt Bonner will join the TV broadcast team as a studio analyst for a second season. Bonner will team up with Andrew Monaco in the studio for all Spurs-produced home broadcasts and select road contests. The Spurs host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the AT&T Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, and Bonner will cohost the “Spurs Live” pregame show on KENS 5 at 8 p.m.
“I’m thrilled to be a part of the Spurs TV team for another season and look forward to contributing fun, fan-engaging content to the broadcasts,” said Bonner.
In addition to his pre and postgame show duties, the 10-year Spurs veteran, two-time NBA Champion and long-time fan favorite for his quirky and relatable personality, will have a visual and creative presence on Spurs digital properties and contribute his expertise to select Austin Spurs (NBA G League) TV broadcasts. Additionally, fans can follow Bonner on Twitter (@MattBonner_15) for his unique insight on all things Silver and Black.
To view the full Spurs broadcast schedule, please visit Spurs.com or download the Official Spurs Mobile App.