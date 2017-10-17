MATT BONNER TO CONTINUE ROLE ON SPURS TV BROADCAST

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 17, 2017) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today that former Spurs forward Matt Bonner will join the TV broadcast team as a studio analyst for a second season. Bonner will team up with Andrew Monaco in the studio for all Spurs-produced home broadcasts and select road contests. The Spurs host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the AT&T Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, and Bonner will cohost the “Spurs Live” pregame show on KENS 5 at 8 p.m.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the Spurs TV team for another season and look forward to contributing fun, fan-engaging content to the broadcasts,” said Bonner.

In addition to his pre and postgame show duties, the 10-year Spurs veteran, two-time NBA Champion and long-time fan favorite for his quirky and relatable personality, will have a visual and creative presence on Spurs digital properties and contribute his expertise to select Austin Spurs (NBA G League) TV broadcasts. Additionally, fans can follow Bonner on Twitter (@MattBonner_15) for his unique insight on all things Silver and Black.

