LBJ Presidential Library Block Party – Join Us!

(AUSTIN, TX) – The LBJ Presidential Library is hosting a free Block Party to open its new exhibition Get in the Game: The Fight for Equality in American Sports, celebrating athletes who have broken barriers and spoken out for equality, both on and off the playing field.

SPORTS ACTIVITES:

10 a.m.-1 p.m. - Coach Mo’s Elite Fitness will lead sports agility games on the LBJ lawn.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Play pickup soccer games on the LBJ lawn.

11 a.m.-12 noon - Youth Basketball Clinic hosted by Spurs Sports Programs and the Austin Spurs on the LBJ plaza. Participants must sign up in advance. Spaces are on a first come, first served basis. Parents, we recommend signing up your child as soon as you arrive.

1-2 p.m. - Youth Basketball Clinic hosted by the Spurs Sports Programs and the Austin Spurs on the LBJ plaza. Participants must sign up in advance. Spaces are on a first come, first served basis. Parents, we recommend signing up your child as soon as you arrive.

1-3 p.m. - Camp Gladiator will lead sports agility games on the LBJ lawn.

SPECIAL APPEARANCES BY:

10 a.m.-1 p.m. - Snupe Daniel of 95.9 RnB, live remote from the block party

12 noon-1 p.m. - Autograph signing with Nevil Shed in the Great Hall of the LBJ Library.

Shed was a member of the historic 1965–66 Texas Western Miners (now known as The University of Texas at El Paso) basketball team. The Miners were the first team with an all-African American starting lineup to win an NCAA basketball national championship, beating powerhouse Kentucky. Their journey was chronicled in the 2006 movie “Glory Road.” Shed currently works for the NBA's San Antonio Spurs.

12 noon – 2:30 p.m. – Photos with the Austin Spurs 2018 NBA G League trophy inside the library.

1:30-2:00 p.m. - Meet The Coyote

Photographs encouraged. No autographs will be permitted. Note: The Coyote's appearance is subject to game availability.

2:00-2:30 p.m. – Meet Da Bull with the Austin Spurs

Photographs encouraged. No autographs will be permitted.

Get in the Game Exhibition Highlights

Stephen Curry, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and LeBron James autographed jerseys

Olympic Fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad’s hijab, mask, and jacket

Michael Jordan’s first Nike Air Jordan Sneakers and others from 1985-2000

Venus and Serena Williams' 2008 Olympic uniforms

Muhammad Ali autographed boxing gloves

Billie Jean King's tennis dress

Jackie Robinson’s game-worn pants and autographed baseball

Jim Brown’s shoulder pads and autographed football

Jesse Owens' diary from the 1936 Olympics in Berlin

Lee Trevino’s glove and hat

Negro League baseball jerseys and cleats

Black Fives Era basketball artifacts

All-American Girls Professional Baseball League artifacts

Colin Kaepernick and Colt McCoy autographed football

And lots more!

An interactive social media wall encourages an ongoing conversation about equality in sports. #LBJGetInTheGame

Generous support for the exhibition is provided by The University of Texas at Austin.