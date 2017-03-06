KAWHI LEONARD NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

SAN ANTONIO (March 6, 2017) – The NBA today announced that San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, Feb. 27, through Sunday, March 5. Charlotte's Kemba Walker was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.



With his fourth career Player of the Week honor, Leonard becomes the fifth player in Spurs franchise history to be named Player of the Week at least four times, joining George Gervin (4), Tony Parker (8), David Robinson (14) and Tim Duncan (23). This marks the second time he has been named Player of the Week this year, after receiving the award twice last season.

Leonard averaged 32.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.00 steals in 39.4 minutes, leading the team in scoring with 30-plus points in all three games and helping the Spurs go 3-0 for the week. He started off the week by hitting a game-winning shot with 2.4 seconds remaining and scoring 31 points (11-22 FG, 6-6 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals in 34 minutes in a 100-99 victory against Indiana on March 1. Two nights later Leonard scored 31 points, putting him alongside George Gervin and David Robinson as the only three Spurs in franchise history to have more than 20 games with 30-or-more points in a single season, to go with 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals in 40 minutes in a 101-98 overtime road win at New Orleans on March 3. To finish out the week, Leonard became just the second Spur ever to have at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals in a game when he posted 34 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and a season-high 6 steals in 44 minutes to help the Spurs to a 97-90 overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 4.

The sixth-year forward has now scored 30-or-more points in 22 games this year, the most by a Spurs player in a single season since Robinson’s 23 in 1995-96. In addition, Leonard has scored double figures in 90 straight games, the sixth-longest active streak in the NBA and the most by a Spur since Tim Duncan’s run of 91 straight from 2002-03 to 2003-04. Becoming the sixth-fastest Spur to reach 6,000 career points this week, Leonard is on track to be the first San Antonio player to average at least 25.0 points since Duncan in 2001-02.

Leonard is averaging a career-best 26.1 points to go along with 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.89 steals in 33.6 minutes while shooting .485 (488-1,007) from the floor, .379 (110-290) from behind the three-point line and a career-high .893 (375-420) from the free throw line. The reigning two-time Defensive Player of the Year currently ranks fifth in the NBA in steals, seventh in scoring and eighth in free throw percentage.