KAWHI LEONARD NAMED TO ALL-NBA FIRST TEAM

SAN ANTONIO (May 18, 2017) – The NBA today announced that San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard has been named to the league’s All-NBA First Team. This is the second straight season Leonard has been selected to the All-NBA First Team.



Leonard’s All-NBA honors mark the 20th consecutive season the Spurs have had a player named to an All-NBA Team. A Spur has now been named to an All-NBA Team 43 times in franchise history, which includes 21 First Team selections, 11 Second Team selections and 11 Third Team selections. The 2014 Finals MVP becomes just the fourth player in Spurs franchise history to be selected to more than one All-NBA First Team, joining George Gervin, David Robinson and Tim Duncan.



Leonard becomes the third player in NBA history to receive both two All-NBA First Team selections and two NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards (Hakeem Olajuwon, Dwight Howard). An All-Star starter for the second consecutive year, he averaged career-highs of 25.5 points and 3.5 assists to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 1.78 steals in 33.4 minutes while shooting .485 (636-1,312) from the floor, .380 (147-387) from beyond the arc and a personal-best .880 (469-533) from the free throw line. The sixth-year forward scored in double figures in all 74 appearances, including 58 games with at least 20 points, and led the team in scoring in 58 contests.



Leonard helped lead the Spurs to a 61-21 record this year, marking the first time in franchise history that San Antonio has won 60 games or more in back-to-back seasons. The Silver and Black reached the playoffs for the 20th consecutive season, the longest active streak in the four major U.S. sports and tied for the third-best in NBA history.



-spurs.com-