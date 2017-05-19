Kawhi's NBA MVP Nominated Season

Posted: May 19, 2017
Kawhi Leonard was selected to the All-NBA First Team on Thursday, earning the honor for the second straight season.

Leonard averaged 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 74 games for the 2016-17 season.

He shot .485 from the field, .380 from 3-point range and .880 from the free throw line.

Leonard is one of three players in NBA history to receive both two All-NBA First Team selections and two NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards.

The other two players are centers Hakeem Olajuwon and Dwight Howard, making Leonard the only guard or forward with the distinction.

Leonard is the fourth player in Spurs franchise history to be named to the All-NBA First Team in back-to-back seasons, joining George Gervin, David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

Leonard scored in double figures in every game he played for 2016-17, becoming the first Spur to accomplish the feat since Robinson in 1994-95.

He has scored in double figures in his past 108 regular season games.

Leonard scored 30 or more points in 26 games this season, joining Gervin and Robinson as the only Spurs with 30 or more points in 25 games for a season.

Leonard’s scoring average has improved every season for his first six years in the league.

Only two other players in the last 20 years have improved their scoring average for six straight years and averaged more than 25 points: Joe Johnson and Michael Redd.

Leonard had a career-high 41 points on Jan. 21 in the Spurs’ overtime win against Cleveland.

From Jan. 10 to 21, Leonard had a streak of six straight games with 30 or more points, equaling the longest streak by any Spur since George Gervin had 30-plus in 10 straight in 1980.

The Spurs had a record of 54-20 with Leonard playing. In 398 career games for Leonard, the Spurs have a record of 306-92.

This is the 20th consecutive season that the Spurs have had a player named to an All-NBA Team.

A Spur has now been named to an All-NBA Team 43 times in franchise history, which includes 21 First Team selections, 11 Second Team selections and 12 Third Team selections.

