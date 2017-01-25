JONATHON SIMMONS SELECTED TO THE 2017 BBVA COMPASS RISING STARS CHALLENGE

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 25, 2017) – The NBA today announced that San Antonio Spurs guard Jonathon Simmons has been selected to the 2017 BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge. The second-year Spur was chosen by the league’s assistant coaches and is the first Spurs player to be selected for the Rising Stars Challenge since Kawhi Leonard in 2013.



Simmons is averaging career highs of 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.1 minutes this season in 44 games. After scoring a career-high 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3FG) at Golden State on opening night, he has now scored in double figures in as many games this season (10) as he did all of last year.



Making the San Antonio roster after two seasons with the Austin Spurs, San Antonio’s NBA Development League team, Simmons is now the eighth Spurs player to be selected to the Rising Stars Challenge since the event’s inception in 1994.



The BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge will feature the league’s top rookies and second-year players competing in a U.S. versus World game format for the third consecutive year. The game will tip off the 2017 NBA All-Star on-court festivities on Friday, Feb. 17 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

