Getting Acquainted The Spurs Way

Davis Bertans and Livio Jean-Charles recently moved from Europe, while Dewayne Dedmon came over from Orlando. Three more players – Dejounte Murray, Ryan Arcidiacono and Bryn Forbes – were in college a few months ago.

They’re six of the newest Spurs, who figured a great way to get to know each other would be to volunteer together. Their first official act in their new home was a trip to the San Antonio Food Bank, putting together meals for kids.

Kyle Anderson and Jonathon Simmons led the newcomers as they formed an assembly line to make 768 meal packs. Simmons packed cans of pork and beans, Forbes tossed in juice boxes and Dedmon added condensed milk and cereal.

Whether it’s the annual Champions Against Hunger Dinner or a volunteer trip, serving the San Antonio Food Bank has been a passion of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and the rest of the team.

“This place means a lot to Coach Pop and the Spurs organization,” Anderson said. “We’re coming out here are showing the new guys that this is something we take very seriously. To get out in the community and serve dinners or take trips to the Food Bank, it’s the understanding that life is about more than basketball.”

The players received a tour of the Food Bank before they got to work. The San Antonio Food Bank serves more than 58,000 people every week, with 63 million pounds of food leaving the facility last year.

In San Antonio, one in four children faces food insecurity, where they don’t know when their next meal will be served.

“Everybody knows there’s disparity, but it’s almost an embarrassing situation,” Popovich said at February’s Champions Against Hunger Dinner. “If you’re doing well, you should be embarrassed if you’re doing nothing to try to ease that gap. Whether it’s spending time with organizations, giving money, or both, it’s a responsibility that cannot be denied. If you deny it, shame on you.”

Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker have brought their families to the food bank in the past. For the newest players, Wednesday’s volunteer effort was the first field trip in what it means to be a Spur.

“This is my first time coming out to a food bank this big,” Dedmon said. “We were really educated on everything they do here and how many people they serve.”

A focus of the Food Bank is to address gaps for children. While children in poverty have public school lunches provided for them, they often go hungry on weekends, holidays or during the summer. The Food Bank hopes to step in to fill those gaps, and the Spurs players chipped in with the meal packs.

The Food Bank’s BackPack Program distributes food packs to children who are identified by teachers and staff members as showing signs that they are living in a high-risk situation.

“I have children of my own, and days like this mean a lot,” Simmons said. “I have friends who are struggling the same way. I’m from a poor area. I know what these kids are going through. It’s humbling for me that I’m in a position to give back now.”

For more on the San Antonio Food Bank, including how to volunteer, visit www.SAFoodBank.org