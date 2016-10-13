GET DOWN TO THE SPURS HOUSE PARTY PRESENTED BY COX MEDIA GROUP ON OCTOBER 28

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 13, 2016) – The San Antonio Spurs are inviting fans to the Bud Light Courtyard and Rock & Brews at the AT&T Center for a Silver and Black-themed Spurs House Party presented by Cox Media Group (99.5 KISS, Y100, KONO 101.1, The Eagle 106.7 and Magic 105.3) on Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the start of the regular season. The free entry event will feature performances by country music sensation Canaan Smith and cover band SA Lights, plus a chance to win several prizes including tickets to the Spurs home opener on Oct. 29 against the New Orleans Pelicans and floor seats to an upcoming Spurs game.

Spurs House Party attendees will be treated to a unique roundtable featuring broadcasters Sean Elliott and Andrew Monaco discussing the upcoming season with special guests. Fans can channel their inner kid and play party pastimes like Jenga, cornhole and other games in the Bud Light Courtyard, plus enjoy performances by the Silver Dancers, Team Energy and The Coyote.

The Spurs House Party is a free event and open to the public, but will require a ticket to attend. Tickets are available on Spurs.com/HouseParty or by listening to 99.5 KISS, Y100, KONO 101.1, The Eagle 106.7 and Magic 105.3. Tickets do not guarantee entry and this event is limited to the first 2,000 attendees.

WHAT: Spurs House Party presented by Cox Media Group (99.5 KISS, Y100, KONO 101.1, The Eagle 106.7 and Magic 105.3) – Free entry fan festival to celebrate the start of the Spurs regular season

WHO: Performances by Canaan Smith, SA Lights, Silver Dancers, Team Energy and The Coyote

Sean Elliott

Andrew Monaco

Plus, special guests

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 – 11 p.m.

Happy Hour at Rock & Brews from 6 – 7 p.m.

WHERE: The Bud Light Courtyard and Rock & Brews at the AT&T Center

One AT&T Center Parkway

San Antonio, TX 78219