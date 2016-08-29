A Father-Son Bond

As Joe Farias waited to go into surgery, he looked over at his son Danny in the next hospital bed.

Danny has always been the most stubborn of Joe’s four sons. The one who always asks questions and is quick to argue. According to the rest of the family, Danny is the son most like Joe.

Joe looked over at his son, and a flood of images and memories stopped on one: Danny, as an eighth-grader, helping the special needs students in his grade. He’d go swimming or bowling with them because he wanted to be their friend. He wanted to help.

More than 20 years later, Joe was battling kidney failure and in need of a transplant.

Danny offered his kidney without hesitation.

“It proves that he’s the same young man as he was in the eighth grade,” Joe said. “He still cares for others more than himself. He’s still trying to help.”

Danny, 36, is a senior account executive at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. Six weeks after surgery, both he and Joe are healthy and recovering. Joe, 70, said he hasn’t felt this good in years.

Joe was a Texas State Representative when he was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2013. An Army veteran who served a year in Vietnam, he often fought for veterans’ rights in the Texas Legislature.

He said one of his proudest moments in politics was a speech he gave in 2015 to help preserve the Hazlewood Act, a program that provides free college tuition for Texas veterans and their children.

“When I gave that speech, my kidney function was at about 10 percent,” Farias said.

Joe went from being a constant presence on the South Side of San Antonio for decades before he entered politics. He worked for CPS Energy for more than 30 years before retiring, coaching his sons’ youth sports teams, volunteering and organizing fundraisers as well. He remembered one fundraiser where he cooked 1,000 pounds of brisket in his driveway. He took a similar hands-on approach as a Texas State Representative, until kidney disease wore him down.

After an incident in August of 2015 when he began blacking out while driving, he resigned his office. By spring of 2016 he was staying at home, covered in blankets and unable to stay awake for more than a few minutes at a time.

“He’s my dad. I thought he was invincible,” Danny said. “To see him go through this, to see him gradually get worse, you didn’t want to believe it. It was heartbreaking.”

Joe needed a kidney transplant or to go on dialysis. All four sons volunteered, and Danny was a match.

Danny, a lifelong Spurs fan, said he thought of Noel Elliott’s sacrifice. Noel gave his kidney to his brother, Sean Elliott, in 1999. Sean was back with the Spurs six months later, becoming the first professional athlete to return to his sport from a kidney transplant.

Now, Danny was in the same position as Noel Elliott. And Danny said he never second-guessed his decision to donate his kidney.

“I have a son,” Danny said. “And I thought about the days he would get to spend with his grandfather.”

In the hospital, Joe looked over to his son and said, “See you on the other side.”

The doctors and nurses all jumped in, shouting “No. No. No. No. No. You’re seeing him on this side.”

“Yeah, I messed up that line,” Joe joked.

The hospital may never be as loud as it was with the Farias boys all together telling stories in their dad’s room. Joe joked to Danny that now that he gave up the kidney, there were no take-backs. Joe was back to his old self. Expected to stay in the hospital for seven days, he was released after four.

Six days after surgery, Danny was back at the AT&T Center to take his son, Nicholas, to a Stars game. Six weeks after surgery, Danny says he’s almost back to 100 percent.

Joe’s new kidney has continued to function at a high level since the surgery. He’s taking daily walks around the neighborhood and Danny said his father’s spirits are higher than they’ve been in years.

Danny is planning to run a half-marathon in December. Joe will be there to cheer him on. A father and son, bonded more than ever.

“You always wonder how your children will turn out to be, and there are always going to be forks in the road,” Joe said. “When you see something like this, you have a sense of pride and thankfulness. All you did came together.”

Joe Farias is one of the lucky ones. Danny was a match, and now Joe can look forward to more days with his grandkids.

That also means more days to throw fundraisers and serve his community, because the Farias family has a new cause. The kidney transplant list is seven years long, and there are more than 93,000 people on the kidney transplant waiting list.

“There aren’t words to explain what it meant to be able to do this for my father,” Danny said. “I’m glad I could help.”

lchan@attcenter.com

Twitter:@lornechan