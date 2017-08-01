BLAKE AHEARN NAMED HEAD COACH OF THE AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO, TX (August 1, 2017) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment today announced that it has named Blake Ahearn head coach of the Austin Spurs. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.



Ahearn joins the Spurs after serving one season as the head coach of his high school alma mater, De Smet Jesuit in St. Louis, Missouri. Prior to that he spent one season as the head coach at Clayton High School in St. Louis.



Ahearn played professionally for eight seasons, including a three-game stint with the San Antonio Spurs during the 2008-09 season. Over the course of three seasons he appeared in a total of 22 NBA games between San Antonio, Miami and Utah. Ahearn also spent time in the NBA G League where he was a two-time First Team selection (2009 and 2012) and was named the 2008 Rookie of the Year. In 2015 he won an NBA G League Championship with the Santa Cruz Warriors. Ahearn also played professionally in Spain, Italy, China, Ukraine and Puerto Rico.



The St. Louis native played collegiately at Missouri State University from 2003–07. He is the NCAA’s all-time leader in free throw percentage, connecting on 94.6 percent (435-460) of his shots from the foul line. Ahearn also holds the single-season record, shooting 97.5 percent (117-120) from the free throw line during the 2003-04 season as a freshman. He was named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year in 2004 and earned All-MVC First Team honors his junior and senior seasons.

