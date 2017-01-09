AUSTIN SPURS TO PLAY AT THE AT&T CENTER ON MARCH 9

AUSTIN, Texas (Jan. 9, 2017) – The Austin Spurs, presented by SWBC, announced today that the team will play at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m. Austin will host the Delaware 87ers in its second appearance in San Antonio.

Austin, the NBA D-League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs, made its first appearance at the AT&T Center last season defeating the Santa Cruz Warriors 111-92. Spurs Sports & Entertainment has owned and operated the Austin Spurs since 2007. San Antonio was the second NBA team to own a D-League franchise and there were 22 D-League teams with NBA affiliations entering the 2016-17 season. Austin plays its home games at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas.

Tickets for the game will go on sale Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. and will be available for purchase at the AT&T Center Box office, AustinSpurs.com or by calling 512.236.8333.